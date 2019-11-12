Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,928,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,357,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,309,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $62.61 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

In related news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.