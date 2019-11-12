Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 115,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 42.8% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of -0.05. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $41.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,805 shares of company stock worth $1,811,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $43.90 to $41.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.30 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

