Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $232,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,429 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,509 shares of company stock worth $4,870,032. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average is $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.06. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.