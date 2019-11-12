Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 20,015 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavi Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,910 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,528,000 after acquiring an additional 265,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 489,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 389,785 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dawei Li acquired 1,384,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $1,453,952.85. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 75,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $2,011,162.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 470,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,478,659.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,497,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,115. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

