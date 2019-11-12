Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

DAR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 791,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,771. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,477,000 after purchasing an additional 852,104 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 26.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

