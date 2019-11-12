DaTa eXchange Price Reaches $0.0230 on Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $9,929.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

