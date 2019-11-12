Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.02-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.26 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

DDOG traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,942. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 525,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,175,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 571,280 shares of company stock worth $15,271,460 in the last quarter.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

