Davidson Investment Advisors Has $16.84 Million Stock Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Zayo Group makes up 1.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.21% of Zayo Group worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zayo Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,250,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,612,000 after purchasing an additional 436,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zayo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after purchasing an additional 353,946 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Zayo Group by 944.9% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zayo Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,483,000 after purchasing an additional 348,739 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth about $143,237,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $686,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 8,141 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $274,758.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,568,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,089,803 shares of company stock worth $36,831,348. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

