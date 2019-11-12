Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,067. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $446,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $6,855,988. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

