Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 131 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,947. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

