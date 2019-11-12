Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 3,190 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,608,000 after acquiring an additional 152,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. 88,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,021,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.