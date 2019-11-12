Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $297.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,393. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day moving average is $283.92. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

