Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases 3,334 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $1,474,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,951,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,223,646.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,572 shares of company stock worth $13,863,674. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

MIME traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,637. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.71, a P/E/G ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

