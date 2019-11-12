Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 5,134 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 0.4% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 177,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.