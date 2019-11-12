Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Trims Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,826. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,247.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

