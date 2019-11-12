Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.12. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 9,619,062 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Denbury Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

