Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Desire has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $9,658.00 and approximately $15,671.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,791.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.02120121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.46 or 0.03279810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00699582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00726200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00422211 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,592,243 coins and its circulating supply is 9,992,243 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

