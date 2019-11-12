Desjardins Weighs in on Valens GroWorks Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (CVE:VGW)

Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW) – Desjardins issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Valens GroWorks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Chu expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Valens GroWorks’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 target price on Valens GroWorks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of VGW stock opened at C$3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.60 million and a PE ratio of -19.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.12. Valens GroWorks has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$4.90.

