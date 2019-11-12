Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.82

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 1158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLGNF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30.

About Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.