Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3,969.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 129,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 126,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. 148,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,270. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $115.97. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.05.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.