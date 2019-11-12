Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Shares Down 50%

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) fell 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $3.10, 13,391,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,230% from the average session volume of 1,006,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $470.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

