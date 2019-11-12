Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $26.19

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $26.19. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 2,325,652 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,646,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

