Dogness International (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Up 9%

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.70, 110,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 180% from the average session volume of 39,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Dogness International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.