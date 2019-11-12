Doyle Wealth Management Buys 510 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $101,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.12.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

