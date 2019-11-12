Doyle Wealth Management Has $297,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.51.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

