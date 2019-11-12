Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Declares — Dividend of $0.04

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of DUC opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.