E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Shares Down 1.3%

E3 Metals Corp (CVE:ETMC)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, approximately 3,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 37,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.