Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,282 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $290.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.