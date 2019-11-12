Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462,798 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.64.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

