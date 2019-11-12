Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Welbilt by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,179,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Welbilt by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

In other news, CEO William Johnson acquired 13,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

WBT stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

