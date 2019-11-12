Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 702.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $71.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

