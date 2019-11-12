Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $299.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

