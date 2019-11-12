Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDAP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 71,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 million, a P/E ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

