Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Down 49.6% in October

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edison Nation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,434. Edison Nation has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

About Edison Nation

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

