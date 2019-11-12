EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 748 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,008. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

CME stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.81. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

