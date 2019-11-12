EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.27 and its 200-day moving average is $197.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.