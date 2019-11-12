EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 12,077 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 86.73%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 529,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,527 and sold 16,299,557 shares valued at $558,804,845. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.