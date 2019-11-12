EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 299 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,555,764 shares of company stock valued at $843,798,351 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

NASDAQ FB opened at $189.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.