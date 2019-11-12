EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 66.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 104,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,456. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -230.91, a P/E/G ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

