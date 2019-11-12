Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,782. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

