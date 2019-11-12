Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

UUUU has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

UUUU opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $2,272,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 60.8% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,841,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 695,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $779,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $576,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,419,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 145,834 shares during the period.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

