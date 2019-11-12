Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,477 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 551,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

MSFT opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1,113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

