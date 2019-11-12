Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Trading 9.4% Higher

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) shares traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, 107,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 93,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Entree Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Entree Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Entree Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entree Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.