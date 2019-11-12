Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 1,468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SP opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

