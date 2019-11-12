Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of AY opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

