Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.