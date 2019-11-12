Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,643,490 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,643,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 468,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 180.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $383,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

