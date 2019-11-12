Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $74.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36.

