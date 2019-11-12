EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $219.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $212.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ FY2019 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.30.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.66. The company had a trading volume of 482,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,554. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,650,000 after acquiring an additional 950,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 419.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 422,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $46,147,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

