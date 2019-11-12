Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397,846 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,330.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $631,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

